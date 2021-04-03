USDA invests in new project to restore wetlands

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $28 million in Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership projects. These projects enable conservation partners and producers to work together to return critical wetland functions to agricultural landscapes. Private landowners and Indian Tribes can apply to participate in the Nebraska Playa Wetlands project by April 30 at their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office.

The Nebraska Playa Wetlands project seeks to enroll 450 acres of playa wetlands located in the Rainwater Basin, in south central Nebraska south of the Platte River, and the Central Table Playa, in the Arnold region, to protect, restore and manage wetland ecosystems and associated uplands.