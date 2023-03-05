The winter wheat was rated 11% very poor, 29% poor, 41% fair, 18% good, and 1% excellent in the report issued by the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service for the week ending Feb. 26.

Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 13% very short, 35% short, 44% adequate, and 8% surplus, according to the NASS.

Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 30% very short, 43% short, 26% adequate, and 1% surplus.

The next report will be issued March 27.

Data for the report is submitted at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, and other reporters across the state.