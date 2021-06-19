USDA NRCS extends EQIP water initiative deadline to July 9

MCCOOK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service has selected 31 priority areas to receive $13 million in Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding as part of the WaterSMART Initiative. These investments will help producers on private working lands better conserve water resources in coordination with investments made by water suppliers.

Through this initiative, NRCS provides eligible EQIP applicants with the additional resources and tools needed to manage soil moisture, improve irrigation water use efficiency in cropland and protect irrigation water sources from depletion. Examples of eligible conservation practices include water usage efficiency improvements through the installation of telemetry soil moisture probes, conversion of gravity irrigation to subsurface drip or center pivots and permanently converting irrigated cropland to dryland cropland.

Producers within the Middle Republican NRD’s Quick Response area who are interested in inquiring into applying for these EQIP funds must sign up in their local USDA NRCS service center by the July 9 application deadline.

By coordinating NRCS’s EQIP and Reclamation’s WaterSMART investments, this federal collaboration works to ensure that water users conserve this vital resource for use during droughts or use by others in the community needing it for clean drinking water or energy, industry, management of wetlands, streams, rivers, and lakes and other uses. This collaboration is a priority of the National Drought Resilience Partnership.