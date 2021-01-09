USDA seeks members for advisory committee

» One representative of a nonprofit organization, which may include a public health, environmental or community organization.

» One representative of business and economic development, which may include a business development entity, a chamber of commerce, a city government or a planning organization.

» One individual with supply chain experience, which may include a food aggregator, wholesale food distributor, food hub or an individual who has direct-to-consumer market experience.

» One individual from a financing entity.

» Two individuals with related experience or expertise in urban, indoor and other emerging agriculture production practices, as determined by the secretary.

Any interested person or organization may nominate qualified individuals for membership. Self-nominations also are welcome.

Nominations should include a cover letter, resume and a background form. Nomination packages must be submitted by mail or email by March 5, 2021. They should be addressed to Ronald Harris, Designated federal officer, Director of outreach and partnerships, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Room 6006-S, Washington, D.C. 20250, or emailed to Ronald.Harris@usda.gov.

The 2018 Farm Bill established the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production and directed USDA to form this advisory committee as well as make other advancements related to urban agriculture. It is led by the NRCS and works in partnership with numerous USDA agencies that support urban agriculture. Its mission is to encourage and promote urban, indoor and other emerging agricultural practices, including community composting and food waste reduction. More information is available in this notice on the Federal Register or at farmers.gov/urban. Additional assistance is available ask.usda.gov or by calling 202-720-2791.