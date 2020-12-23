USDA works with landowners to conserve critical wetlands

GRANT — When people think of the high plains of southwest Nebraska, images of rolling grassland and cropland dotted by small towns come to mind. Most may not think about wetlands, but this area is home to several wetlands that are critical to waterfowl and other wildlife.

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Grant has been working with landowners to restore some of these wetlands. According to Resource Conservationist Claudia Stevenson, they have been successful in restoring several wetlands in the Perkins County area.

“Wetlands, while critical to wildlife, don’t often make great farm ground. We want to help farmers and ranchers take these less-productive acres and restore them back to wildlife habitat. We have funding and technical resources to help landowners make that happen,” Stevenson said in a press release.

Through the Conservation Reserve Program, landowners are provided funds to restore wetland acres on their farms or ranches. NRCS works with the USDA Farm Service Agency to enroll acres into this program.

Ag producers may be familiar with CRP for its role in taking cropland out of production and planting it to grass. But according to Stevenson, this opportunity to protect and restore wetlands through CRP is unique.