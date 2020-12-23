USDA works with landowners to conserve critical wetlands

GRANT — When people think of the high plains of southwest Nebraska, images of rolling grassland and cropland dotted by small towns come to mind. Most may not think about wetlands, but this area is home to several wetlands that are critical to waterfowl and other wildlife.
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Grant has been working with landowners to restore some of these wetlands. According to Resource Conservationist Claudia Stevenson, they have been successful in restoring several wetlands in the Perkins County area.
“Wetlands, while critical to wildlife, don’t often make great farm ground. We want to help farmers and ranchers take these less-productive acres and restore them back to wildlife habitat. We have funding and technical resources to help landowners make that happen,” Stevenson said in a press release.
Through the Conservation Reserve Program, landowners are provided funds to restore wetland acres on their farms or ranches. NRCS works with the USDA Farm Service Agency to enroll acres into this program.
Ag producers may be familiar with CRP for its role in taking cropland out of production and planting it to grass. But according to Stevenson, this opportunity to protect and restore wetlands through CRP is unique.
“These wetland acres are enrolled in a component of the Conservation Reserve Program into a practice called the Migratory Bird State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement practice. This practice focuses on conserving wetlands and gives landowners the opportunity to set the payment rate they wish to receive to offset the removal of the restored wetland acres from production. This helps make this sort of conservation work not only good for wildlife but isn’t detrimental to the farmer or rancher’s bottom line,” Stevenson said.
This program proved to be very popular with producers in the Perkins County area. Through this CRP practice, nearly 190 wetland acres were restored, including over 570 acres of upland habitat.
Stevenson said that this large-scale wetland project required the cooperation of several conservation partners.
“NRCS staff did a lot of the field work as far as identifying where the wetlands were located, and what sort of restoration work was needed. The Farm Service Agency helped in administering the CRP program itself. Other partners involved included the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Upper Republican Natural Resources District. Having all of that support and expertise really helped move this work forward smoothly,” Stevenson said.
Over half of these wetland projects required the removal of sediment from the wetland. All the wetland restoration projects have acres surrounding the wetland planted to native grass and forbs. This will help prevent sediment from washing back into the wetland while also providing wildlife habitat.
The cost of these projects will be shared between all partners, often resulting in the landowner not paying any out of pocked expenses for the wetland restoration to be completed.
“The landowner gets help removing nonprofitable acres from his/her operation while creating much-needed wildlife habitat that benefits all Nebraskans, all while leaving the most productive cropland in production,” Stevenson said.