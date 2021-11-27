Use safe handling practices for wild game meat this fall

As we head into the gun-deer season, it is a good time to remember safe handling practices for wild game meat. Families across Nebraska depend on game meat to supplement their food budget, and safe animal and food-handling practices can help ensure that harvested meat is safe and high quality, according to a press release from Nebraska Extension.

Venison is a nutritious game meat that can be served in a variety of ways. It can be prepared as roasts steaks or ground and prepared as burgers or used as a substitute for ground beef in familiar dishes. Ground venison is also used as an ingredient in sausages.

Start the hunt preparing for a safe, high quality harvest by remembering a few key points for handling a downed deer: 1, keep it clean; 2, keep it dry; and 3, keep it cold. You do not need to further “bleed” a harvested deer. As you prepare the carcass, remember that leaving the hide on the deer keeps the meat surface clean and prevents the outside of the carcass from drying out.