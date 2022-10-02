Using live bait for fall fishing —.excellent choice

Wow, there is a lot going on in the outdoor world right now in our region. Hunting seasons are underway. You can still go fishing if it doesn’t drop off your radar screen and if there is any water where you plan to fish.

So do you grab a shotgun, rifle or fishing poles when you leave the house?

Fall is an especially great time for fishing and it is when fish are instinctively looking for an easy meal with a big payoff. It actually may be the best time of the year to catch big fish.

Fish want to get maximum food value with every bite, and do it with the minimum amount of energy expended. And now, with fishing being limited from Lake Ogallala to Lake Maloney along the canal system, due to federally required maintenance, you need to make every effort to maximize your time on the water. Here are a few tips:

In general, fall conditions means that water temperatures are cooling down and that means there is often more oxygen in the water making fish more active. Most species of fish school together in the fall, so where you find one, you’ll often find more.

Fish know winter is coming and they try to pack on extra weight in anticipation of what could be a lean time of year when the surface of their world is frozen over.

My favorite baits to use this time of the year are big juicy bugs. They can be killer baits to offer. When in doubt, go with what nature provides.

Crickets are a favorite of mine. Crickets play a couple roles in the fall for me. In the realm of bait, there is not much better you can offer panfish than crickets. Wherever you hear crickets at night is a good place to put a cricket trap.

You can make a very effective cricket trap by taking a posthole digger and creating a hole about 12-inches deep. Make sure the side walls are smooth and then toss in a lettuce leaf in the bottom of the hole. Cover the hole with a piece of cardboard or carpet and weight it down so it doesn’t blow away. Check it in 24-hours and you may have plenty of bait for a fishing trip.

The other thing crickets do for me in the fall is to tell me where to look for turkeys. Turkeys love crickets. Find a setting that has a lot of crickets and you have probably found your next good turkey hunting spot.

Grasshoppers also make great bait, and they are free. Grasshoppers are a natural part of the diet of many fish, so it catches lots of different species.

Since fish are accustomed to eating grasshoppers they are not tentative about gulping one down when they see it. My two favorite species of fish to go after with grasshoppers are trout and catfish.

With trout, I will rig a casting bubble on very light line, usually four-pound test and tie on a light wire hook. I set the casting bubble up about 18-inches from the hook. I’ll hook the grasshopper through the hard shell on its back, the thorax, so it is still “alive” and moving.

Cast this out in a spot you know holds trout and hang on. A wiggling grasshopper on the surface is very attractive to hungry trout. It won’t take long to hook up with a fish using this technique.

For catfish, I rig the grasshopper in the same fashion, but I don’t use a casting bubble. I put a couple pieces of split shot about 12 inches above the hook. Use just enough weight to sink the grasshopper.

Channel catfish love grasshoppers and this presentation will keep you busy catching fish. And if you can find a big June bug, they work well too.

Hastings Gun Show

If you feel the need for a road trip, there is one day left to visit the Hastings Gun Show. It is located at the Adams Country Fairgrounds, 947 South Baltimore, in Hastings.

Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Admission is $5. The show is sponsored by Four Rivers Sportsman’s Club. For more information call Jim Price at 402-462-0103.

Dick Turpin Memorial Fund

Dick Turpin was a legend among Nebraska outdoor enthusiasts. Unfortunately we lost Dick earlier this year.

Family, along with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has established a way to keep that spirit going. The Dick Turpin Outdoor Education Memorial Fund has been created to support hunter education and outdoor education programs across Nebraska. Its goal is to inspire a love for the outdoors and time-honored traditions.

Contributions to the fund continue Turpin’s legacy by supporting a variety of activities. These include hunter education and mentored youth hunts, opportunities and equipment for low-income families, school programs and scholarships for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshops.

“Dad loved nothing more than to be outdoors, whether hunting or fishing or simply walking through the woods and taking in the nature around him,” said Jana McGuire, Turpin’s daughter. “Through this fund, we honor his legacy by supporting activities, education and events that get more families outside to enjoy all that Nebraska’s outdoors have to offer, particularly those new to outdoor life.”

To make a donation, visit outdoornebraska.gov/turpinmemorialfund.

Rifle recall

Sauer USA recently announced a specific barrel batch recall in the caliber 6.5x55 SE, which is used in the Sauer 100 model. The rifles in question, which can be identified based on their serial numbers, must not be used any longer and should be returned to Sauer USA in exchange for a new rifle.

This batch of barrels in caliber 6.5x55 SE has shown that a progressive premature weakening of the barrel material may occur after a high volume of shots, which could lead to severe damage of the rifle and personal injury. The exchange is, of course, free of charge for the customer.

You can check which rifles are affected by the recall by going to sauer.de/en/product-recall. Please contact Sauer USA at recall@blaser-group.us or 210-377-2527 ext. 243 if you have any questions.