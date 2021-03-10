Vaccines for Children clinics offered

Are your children up to date on their vaccines? Due to the pandemic over this past year many children have fallen behind on the vaccinations they need. Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in March. Anyone two months and older is invited to get vaccinated. Walk-ins are welcome. Masking will be required for anyone ages 2 and older.

Locations include:

» Trenton — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hitchcock County High School.

» Ogallala — March 18, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. MT Prairie View Elementary School Superintendents office.

» McCook — Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 404 W. 10th St. (one block north of Arby’s).

» Other locations — Check with your local health care provider.

Call to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment. The new 2021 clinic schedule is available on the website swhealth.ne.gov and at local school offices.