Vaccines for Children clinics offered

Are your children up to date on their vaccines? Due to the pandemic over this past year many children have fallen behind on the vaccinations they need. Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in March. Anyone two months and older is invited to get vaccinated. Walk-ins are welcome. Masking will be required for anyone ages 2 and older.
Locations include:
» Trenton — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hitchcock County High School.
» Ogallala — March 18, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. MT Prairie View Elementary School Superintendents office.
» McCook — Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 404 W. 10th St. (one block north of Arby’s).
» Other locations — Check with your local health care provider.
Call to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment. The new 2021 clinic schedule is available on the website swhealth.ne.gov and at local school offices.
Children with no insurance, under-insured, Medicaid, Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or under-insured may also qualify for state funded vaccine. Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and DHHS funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the state-funded vaccine.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. For more information you can follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter, go to swhealth.ne.gov, call 308-345-4223 or stop by the office at 404 W. 10th St. in McCook.