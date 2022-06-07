Vaccines for Children offers June clinics

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will offer Vaccines for Children at public clinics in June. If a child needs shots for the upcoming school year, now is the perfect time to get those done. Anyone 2 months and older can receive vaccinations.

Locations include:

» Curtis: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Medicine Valley High School, 303 Crook Ave.

» McCook: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, based upon nurse availability, at 404 W. 10th St.

» Ogallala: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT each Thursday at 314 W. First St.

Other locations: check with your local healthcare provider.

SWNPHD encourages those interested in vaccination to call to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment, the health department said in a press release.

Children with no insurance, who are under-insured, on Medicaid, Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or under-insured may also qualify for state funded vaccine.

Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the state-funded vaccine.

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Depart-ment serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties.