Valentine ice fishing clinic aims to get youth involved

VALENTINE — The Niobrara National Scenic River and Valentine National Wildlife Refuge is hosting an ice fishing clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 5 at Watts Lake at Valentine National Wildlife Refuge.

The Ice Fishing Clinic is geared for beginners and youth of all ages. Refuge experts will help youth walk away with a better understanding of ice fishing, from how to use an auger to information on fishing rods and what type of bait to use.

Anglers younger than 12 years will be receiving their own ice fishing pole to take home. Plan on wearing warm clothes and bringing ice cleats. Watts Lake is located off 16B State Spur highway. Signs will be at the turn on Highway 83 and parking area for Watts Lake. In the case of inclement weather, the refuge is planning a back-up date of Feb. 19.

Registration is required. It closes Jan. 28. To register, contact the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center either by phone 402-376-1901 or email niobrara_nsr@nps.gov.

In accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are mandatory for all events.