Valentine MPCC class to teach Kokedama technique

The public will be able to learn about Kokedama during a new class that will be offered at the Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus April 28, according to a press release.

Kokedama is the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil wrapped with string or fishing line..

Students taking the class will receive three, four-inch soil balls to work with as well as an easy drain saucer. They will be responsible for taking their own scissors and garden gloves.

The class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be taught by Deanne Holmes-Monroe, owner of Janine’s Flower Exchange in Valentine.

There is a $45 fee. Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling 402-376-8033 or by emailing petersenc@mpcc.edu.