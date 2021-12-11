Valley farmer gets NFB’s Excellence in Ag award

KEARNEY — Brady Revels of Valley was named the recipient of the 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture award. The award was announced Tuesday at the “We Love our Members” luncheon during Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting and convention in Kearney.
Revels, a Douglas County Farm Bureau member, was recognized for his ongoing involvement and commitment to agriculture. Candidates for the award are judged on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other civic, service and community organizations.
Revels grew up on his maternal grandfather’s diversified farming operation growing vegetables and raising cattle near Bushnell, Florida. His love for agriculture started at an early age. He was involved in 4-H and FFA and raised replacement dairy heifers, developing his own small herd of registered Brown Swiss dairy cattle. After college, he couldn’t go back to his family’s Florida farm, so he went to work for an animal pharmaceutical company, which led him to the Midwest where he met his wife, Katie. He then began a new career working with dairy farmers to help manage their feed portfolio. He currently is an account manager with Cargill Corn Milling. Katie grew up on a farm in northeast Nebraska and is now a chiropractor in Valley.
Revels also works with an outside technology vendor who helps his customers collect, analyze and use data in their operations. He manages the relationship between his customers and the vendor, provides support to other staff and recently started working with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to translate the data into information that can help farmers make more meaningful decisions on their operations.
As an active Douglas County Farm Bureau member, Ravels is working with Douglas County Extension and the Omaha Home for Boys on Ag Fest, a program that connects elementary students with the knowledge that their food originally starts on a farm. Douglas County Farm Bureau has sponsored this program for the past six years, and it has already reached approximately 10,000 third graders who have little to no knowledge of agriculture.
Revels will continue to grow his leadership with Farm Bureau and wants to inspire more young people to be a part of Nebraska Farm Bureau. He will also continue to work on policy development, advocating for agriculture and supporting agricultural education.
Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 can apply for the Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture award. As the Nebraska winner, Revels will receive $500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2022 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Atlanta, Georgia in January to compete with other state winners at the national level.