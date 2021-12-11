Valley farmer gets NFB’s Excellence in Ag award

Revels, a Douglas County Farm Bureau member, was recognized for his ongoing involvement and commitment to agriculture. Candidates for the award are judged on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other civic, service and community organizations.

Revels grew up on his maternal grandfather’s diversified farming operation growing vegetables and raising cattle near Bushnell, Florida. His love for agriculture started at an early age. He was involved in 4-H and FFA and raised replacement dairy heifers, developing his own small herd of registered Brown Swiss dairy cattle. After college, he couldn’t go back to his family’s Florida farm, so he went to work for an animal pharmaceutical company, which led him to the Midwest where he met his wife, Katie. He then began a new career working with dairy farmers to help manage their feed portfolio. He currently is an account manager with Cargill Corn Milling. Katie grew up on a farm in northeast Nebraska and is now a chiropractor in Valley.