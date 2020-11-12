‘Valuing the Vote’ series being hosted online

Humanities Nebraska is launching a new online conversation series called “Valuing the Vote”, which will begin next Tuesday. Topics will range from the 19th Amendment to the Civil Rights movement. Organizations and individuals can register for email alerts and learn more about the guest speakers at humanitiesnebraska.org/vote.

The scheduled events are:

» “A Century of Women’s Suffrage Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment,” Nov. 17.

» “Clues to Clara Bewick Colby: The Rediscovery of Local Women’s History,” Nov. 19.

» “Nebraska’s Forgotten Suffrage Leader Doris Stevens,” Dec. 1.

» More on women and the vote, Dec. 3.

Individuals and organizations such as libraries, schools, and clubs are invited to register for email alerts and other information at humanitiesnebraska.org/vote. All registered names will be eligible for book and DVD drawings throughout the series, and easy access to recordings available for viewing later.