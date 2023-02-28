Registration is open for the Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run, an annual race aimed at raising awareness and understanding of mental health that also acts as a fundraiser for Nebraska Game and Parks state park trails.

The run is May 20 at Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St. Participants may choose between a two-mile or five-mile distance and run in-person or virtually.

Register at platteriverfitness.com/publichealth or donate to the fundraiser at tylervanderheidenmemorial.com.

This year, funds raised will help support the construction and upgrade of the Smith Falls State Park trail and walkway that leads to Nebraska’s highest waterfall. Improvements are aimed at replacing the aging wooden walkway with a more durable composite decking with steel framing. The new walkway will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

“The Game and Parks trail projects that our family has supported through Tyler’s memorial runs have been an instrumental part of our healing journey,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, Tyler’s mom and executive director of West Central District Health Department. “These projects allow others to more easily access the great outdoors, which our son loved so dearly.

“I am committed to continuing this journey, with the hopes of helping others who might be struggling. … You are not alone, you matter, you are wonderful and loved.”

Just like last year, race organizers have made it a goal to see runners from every Nebraska county and every state in the nation participate in-person or virtually in the race.

“My goal is to reach at least one more person than last year,” said Sydney Keller, Ty’s sister who helps organize the race. “I want Ty’s memorial run to continue to serve as a catalyst to de-stigmatizing mental health and suicide and to be part of someone’s journey to healing.”

“Ty’s life had purpose, and through this effort, it continues to have purpose.”

The race on Cody Park’s flat course begins at 8:30 a.m. Central, with race-day registration and packet pickup from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the park pavilion.

Those choosing to do the run virtually must register by 4 p.m. Central May 19 and may complete their race anytime between May 19-21.

The run is organized by the Platte River Fitness Series with support by West Central District Health Department. Proceeds are donated to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation for the creation, maintenance or upgrade of trails at the 76 state park areas.

“The trails throughout our state park system are a critical part of a visitor’s outdoor experience, their connection to nature and their physical health and mental wellbeing,” said Jeff Fields, parks division administrator for Nebraska Game and Parks. “We are honored the Vanderheiden family chose us as a way to make a difference for all Nebraskans.”

To learn more about the trail project, visit outdoornebraska.org/memorialrun.