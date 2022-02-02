Veterinary technicians to flip flapjacks

CURTIS — Pancakes are on the menu from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for a student club fundraiser at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The Student Technicians of Veterinary Medical Association will be serving pancakes with various toppings, coffee and hot cocoa to raise funds for STVMA projects and a national educational conference.

The public is invited to attend at the NCTA student union, 504 E. Sixth St., according to a press release. In addition to the breakfast, attendees can purchase additional tickets to be entered in a drawing for prizes donated to STVMA.

The breakfast is $5 per person, which includes a chance in the drawing. Raffle tickets also may be purchased separately with 5 tickets for $20.

Proceeds will be divided between the STVMA and to defray travel costs for three VT students who will attend the 94th Annual Western Veterinary Conference in Nevada in March.

“We are excited to attend as we were looking online at the lectures that will be at the conference,” said Ashley Kowalski, a first-year vet tech student from Lincoln. Many of the sessions focus on small animal care.

For details, contact Ashley Kowalski, Jurnny Thornbrugh or Katie Morton through the Veterinary Technology Systems main office at 308-367-5222.