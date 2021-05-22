Viaero Wireless is participating in FCC’s broadband program

FORT MORGAN, CO — Viaero Wireless has announced that it is now participating in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. Subscribers and households began qualifying on May 12 for the program.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is designed to assist with paying for internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households will receive a monthly credit of up to $50 for broadband internet service.

To qualify for the program, a member of the household must meet one of the following criteria:

» Has received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

» Experienced a substantial income loss since Feb. 29, 2020, within certain federal income requirements.

» Currently qualifies for Lifeline.

» Receives free and reduced lunch benefits or qualifies for the school breakfast program.