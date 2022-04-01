Vigil: Surprises appear at unexpected times

My parents, Felix and Naomi Vigil, moved into an assisted living facility last summer in Pueblo, Colorado.

It was a good decision, although difficult because they have always been so independent. My brother Jon, sister Beth and I spent a lot of time taking care of the sale of their house and furniture.

While cleaning out the basement, Jon found a box that contained some special memories for me. He put it aside and later on told me about it, so I took a look.

Inside were about 50 vinyl copies of an album I had recorded in 1975. Over the years I had misplaced most of the copies I had and the few I had left were scratched up and mostly unplayable. Of course, not having a turntable was another issue as well.

There are 11 original songs on the album I wrote during the early to mid-1970s.

The title song is “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants,” a song I wrote about a girl I dated for a time in my younger days. My favorite song, however, is “Gail’s Song.” I wrote that song not long after my wife, Gail, and I met in Colorado and that relationship resulted in a marriage that has lasted nearly 44 years.

Although the album didn’t come close to Billboard’s Top Million best selling albums, it was still a memorable experience. It will be my only recording, so for me it is something dear to my heart.

However, I don’t need 50 copies sitting around taking up space in my closet so I am going to offer them for sale as a memento of my long ago dreams.

I will be performing in concert at the Espresso Shop in downtown North Platte on April 8 and will have the albums there should you choose to purchase one at that time.

Last year I published a book with the same title, “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants” and I will have copies available during a book signing from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Espresso Shop, the same day as the concert.

The album may be purchased for $20 a copy and the book is $15. For those who wish to buy both, a package deal of $30 will be offered.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and may likely be the last event at the current location of the Espresso Shop at 419 N. Dewey. The shop will soon be moving to its new location on the corner of Fourth and Chestnut streets.

I will be performing my usual fare of music from the 1960s-’70s, as well as a few originals, including a couple from the album.

Lisa (Fleck) Bortner, who is originally from North Platte, will be joining me for several songs that night. She has a beautiful voice and I know you will enjoy our collaboration.

Admission to the concert is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

Mark the date on your calendar and come enjoy a great time in a great atmosphere.

