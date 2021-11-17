Village of Comstock will again transform into a ‘Christmas City’

Comstock is located smack dab in the middle of the state. Once a town of 400 people and 40 businesses, it’s now a village of 100 people, a pop machine, post office, senior center and repair shop.
Comstock will come to life again this year, from Thanksgiving to shortly after New Years. Sixteen blocks of 50 themed scenes; on 40 different properties; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables will decorate the ‘Christmas City’ for the Holidays, according to a press release from the village.
Five years ago, Henry Nuxoll, official Comstock Christmas coordinator, began putting lights on his house by Thanksgiving Day. The next day an inflatable Santa and Reindeer showed up at the post office with a note saying, “hope you can use these.” Then the following day two inflatable Dachshunds and a Snowman showed up in his back yard. Over a 30-day period, $3,000 worth of lights and inflatables showed up anonymously.
Fast-forward to this year. It now takes a small army to erect Comstock’s Christmas City. There’s a fence where 100 Christmas stockings are displayed. A stocking for every soul in Comstock — naughty or nice. A gas station that closed 50 years ago has been converted to Santa’s North Pole — complete with a full-size animated Santa, sleigh and reindeer pasture with Rudolph. Santa in a real stand-up pay phone, with a sign saying, “Santa is coming to Comstock, he just called.” Eight Grinchs in Grinch Ville. A 100-year-old jail with a Comstock Police/FBI car nearby housing the Grinch That Almost Stole Christmas.
And there’s more:
» An enchanted forest with dinosaurs.
» Mickey Mouse Club with 10 Mickey Mouse inflatables.
» Minion-ville.
» The dog pound.
» City penguin park.
» Polar Express.
» The woods.
» Green acres.
» Old west.
» Snowman land.
» Snoopy-ville.
» Props outfitted with inflatables pulled by life-size Clydesdale horses, moose and unicorns.
» A 40-foot steel Christmas tree.
» 100 wreathes scattered throughout.
» And every light pole holds a clock set to midnight — that’s when Santa comes.
It takes an hour to walk and a half hour to drive through Comstock’s ‘Christmas City,’ which will be lit up from dark until midnight, every day from Thanksgiving to Jan. 2 — weather permitting (high winds will stop the inflatables).