Virtual cash rent, ag budgeting workshops scheduled

Nebraska Extension’ Farm and Ranch management team will host a series of virtual landlord-tenant cash rent workshops in lieu of in-person meetings that were scheduled across the state through February, according to a press release.

The Ag Land Leasing, Budgeting and Management for 2021 workshops will be led by Extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek, Austin Duerfeldt, Glennis McClure and Jim Jansen, who conduct research and outreach in land management, crop budgets, farm and ranch succession, communication and negotiations.

Three of the workshops will be intended for audiences in specific regions of the state. A virtual meeting that was previously slated for landlords and tenants in Lancaster County will continue as scheduled.

Following the landlord-tenant workshop on each date, an agricultural budgeting workshop will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Information will be presented on using University of Nebraska-Lincoln crop budgets to calculate cost of production.

These workshops will be conducted on the same meeting link as the morning session.

Paper copies of the program curriculum will be mailed to participants who provide their address during registration, which should be completed at least one week prior to the workshop to ensure receipt by the time of the workshop.