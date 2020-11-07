 Skip to main content
Virtual College Fair is Nov. 17
LINCOLN — The EducationQuest Foundation will host a Virtual College Fair Encore from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 to give students another chance to talk to college representatives and watch college-prep sessions.

To access the free event and register, visit eqf.org/collegefair. Those who registered for EducationQuest’s September college fair do not need to re-register.

The college fair will feature over 100 college booths and most will have representatives available to chat with students. Students who visit at least three booths will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship or Apple AirPods.

Live college-prep sessions include “Buffett Scholarship for Nebraska Students” from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and “6 Critical Steps for Seniors” from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit educationquest.org.

