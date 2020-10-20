Virtual educator workshop to tackle importance of healthy water

LINCOLN — Everyone knows water is important, but do they know why?

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will tackle that concept in a virtual workshop, “Healthy Water, Healthy People,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, according to a press release.

The workshop is geared toward formal and informal educators teaching sixth through 12th grades.

The educator workshop is limited to 25 participants. Register for the virtual event at bit.ly/wateredworkshop; those registered will then receive an email with the Zoom link closer to the date of the workshop.

Healthy Water, Healthy People will examine how all living things depend on healthy water systems. The state of Nebraska contains many water resources — including lakes, rivers and the High Plains aquifer on which it sits — making this concept of high importance for all members of the state community.