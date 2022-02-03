Virtual film screening offers portrait of incarcerated mothers

LINCOLN — A free online screening and live discussion of the film “Apart,” at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 15, will examine the impact of America’s war on drugs through three mothers attempting to rebuild lives derailed by drugs and prison.

The virtual event is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series presented by ITVS, “Independent Lens” and Nebraska Public Media in partnership with RISE, according to a press release.

To register for this free online event, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/engage.

As Tomika, Lydia and Amanda prepare to rejoin their families after years of incarceration, they enter an innovative prison program in Cleveland, Ohio, where they lean on each other and mentors who have also been in prison. With the hope of redemption on the horizon, the women work to regain the trust of their children and combat stigmas associated with people who have been incarcerated.

After the screening, join panelists Alana Alexander, youth & family program associate, RISE Prison Reentry Program; Leah Butler, assistant professor, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha; and Chantal Randall, volunteer relations manager, RISE Prison Reentry Program.