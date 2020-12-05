Virtual Neb. Soybean Day Expo set for Dec. 17

LINCOLN — The Virtual 2020 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo Dec. 17 will assist soybean growers in planning for next year’s growing season. Growers should prepare for online discussion on the past year with its many challenges and a focus on making the new year profitable.

The free expo, which begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. can be accessed virtually at enrec.unl.edu/nebraskasoyexpo.

Presenters include university researchers and specialists and Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives. Nebraska Extension educator Keith Glewen will provide opening comments to kick off the expo.

Ed Usset, grain marketing specialist at the University of Minnesota will present, “How to Get $4 Corn and $10 Soybeans” as well as how to write a pre-harvest marketing plan as well as post-harvest marketing tips.

Justin McMechan, Nebraska Extension crop protection and cropping systems specialist, will present “Dealing with a new trouble maker in the midwest,” and discuss the latest observations and management of soybean gall midge.