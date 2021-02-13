Virtual Soils School starts Wednesday

The Nebraska Agri-Business Association, Inc. and Nebraska Department of Agronomy & Horticulture are excited to offer a Virtual Soils School on Wednesday and Thursday. While this event is usually held in person, it has shifted to a virtual format to allow for full class participation while meeting COVID-19 guidelines.

The program starts at 9 a.m. each day and will include several topics pertaining to fertilizer use recommendations, cover crops, tillage strategies, erosion management, avoiding nitrogen losses, irrigation and on-farm research updates.

A total of nine soil and water, and seven nutrient management CEU’s are available by participating in this two-day workshop for those who need continuing education credit. Registration can be completed online through the Nebraska Agri-Business Association’s website at na-ba.com/calendar. A downloadable agenda with a full list of topics and speakers can also be found at this website.