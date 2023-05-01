The Visit North Platte board of directors announced Monday 14 recipients for grant awards totaling $53,383.

Visit North Platte operates under an agreement with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to facilitate the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

Grant funds, marketing, and operating expenses for Visit North Platte are funded solely by lodging taxes collected and remitted by lodging properties from overnight stays in Lincoln County.

The applications totaled $88,458.37 in requests and a total of $53,383 was awarded. The board:

Approved $500 in promotional funding for the Sutherland Rodeo.

Approved $700 in incentive funding for the Lincoln County High School Rodeo. The Lincoln County High School Rodeo is held annually at the Wild West Arena on Sept. 16-17.

Approved $500 in incentive funding for Brady Days Aug. 4-6.

Approved $4,983 in promotional funding to the Lincoln County Historical Museum that has grown to approximately 21,000 visitors annually under the curatorship of Jim Griffin.

Approved $2,000 in promotional funding to Pals Brewing Company for its Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival. The fifth annual festival will be held at Pals Brewing on Sept. 9.

Approved $1,000 in promotional funding for the Homestead Pumpkin Patch for a Flower Bazaar on July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6.

Approved $5,000 in promotional funding to the Lincoln County Ag Society for a concert during the Lincoln County Fair. Easton Corbin and Jason Mayer will be performing live at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on July 28.

Approved $500 in promotional funding for Music on the Bricks. The spring Music on the Bricks event is May 20 with the larger, two-day event coming Aug. 11-12.

Approved $15,000 in promotional funding for Family 1st Productions, Fijack Entertainment and Dean Shaffer Productions for their collaborative live entertainment series Party ‘N’ Platte. These three companies are coming together to bring live music and entertainment events to North Platte.

Approved $6,600 in funding for North Platte Pow Wow. The North Platte Pow Wow is a cultural dancing and singing celebration featuring Native American participants. Along with the Pow Wow this event includes a PTSD Awareness Walk, a tipi raising, a tribute to our veterans, a Quilts of Valor presentation, and a basketball tournament on July 7-9 and will primarily take place at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park.

Approved $3,000 in funding for Platte River Cruise Night. Platte River Cruise has grown from a single day event to a three-day celebration that offers not only a car show and cruise, but also includes rockabilly competitions, a kids’ cruise, burnouts, a 4x4 off road course and appearances from celebrities such as Steve Darnell from Vegas Ratrods and Ryan Evans from Counting Cars who will be attending the 2023 event, scheduled for July 7-9.

Approved $7,100 in funding for Viva North Platte. This new event will be a two-day Hispanic cultural celebration that will educate on the history and celebrate the traditions of the Hispanic culture. The event will include Native dancers, a mariachi band, a queen/princess coronation, boxing matches, piñatas, food, fruit, and craft vendors. The event will take place at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Sept. 15-16.

Approved $3,000 sports incentive funding for the Rail Yard Ringer Open Horseshoe Tournament. The Rail Yard Ringer is a regional/national horseshoe tournament on Aug. 4-6 at Cody Park, which is during the local Rail Days Celebration.

Approved $3,500 in incentive funding for the North Platte Canteen Festival. The North Platte Canteen Festival celebrates and honors the North Platte World War II Canteen that served more than six million soldiers passing through. The 2023 festival will include a Fall Vendor and Art Show in the downtown Canteen District on Sept. 23. On Sept. 24, there will be a Canteen inspired performance at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The next round of funding is now open, with a July 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in October, November and December 2023. These applications will be considered at the regular monthly Board of Directors meeting scheduled for July 26.

Anyone interested in submitting a grant application is encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 and discuss their project with a staff member.