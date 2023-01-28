Visit North Platte seeking 'Excellence in Tourism' award nominations

Annually, visitors in Lincoln County spend more than $125 million, generate over $10 million in state and local taxes, and support more than 1,500 jobs with a payroll of just under $25 million.

The areas tourism events and businesses — hotels, restaurants, retail, attractions and events — continued to greet visitors with warmth, hospitality and professionalism throughout all of 2022, Visit North Platte said in a press release.

During the Excellence in Tourism Luncheon scheduled for May 10, as part of National Travel and Tourism Week, Visit North Platte will present five “Excellence in Tourism” awards. The categories for Excellence in Tourism awards are for employees of hotels or other lodging establishments, restaurants or other food service establishments, events, attractions and retail.

In addition to the five Excellence in Tourism awards, Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism awards will be presented.

Annually, nearly 600,000 visitors will make the trip to North Platte. What attracts these visitors, keeps them coming back and inspires them to tell their friends to visit North Platte?

North Platte’s events and attractions are part of the equation, but the single most important factor in making visitors feel welcome and have a positive experience is excellent customer service.

The nominees for the Excellence in Tourism Customer Service awards will be employees (or volunteers) in any of the above categories within Lincoln County who go above and beyond expectations.

Anyone with experience of an employee who exhibits exceptional customer service skills at any of these locations is encouraged to submit an award nomination. Nominees for Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism will be individuals who made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in Lincoln County.

Members of the public are encouraged to help out in the nomination process. Self-nominations and anonymous nominations will also be accepted. The nomination form is available at form.jotform.com/210143711393143.

Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. on March 15.