Viva Lied Vegas brings Las Vegas to Lincoln on Feb. 4

LINCOLN — For one night only, Las Vegas is taking over the Lied Center. The Friends of Lied non-profit organization invites the community to attend a new Vegas-inspired fundraising event on Feb. 4 at the Lied Center.

The Viva Lied Vegas fundraiser will bring the best of Las Vegas-style entertainment to Lincoln for a memorable night of music from five live artists performing on four different stages all night long, two floors of casino-style gaming including blackjack, craps, roulette, cash bars throughout the building, dancing and more.

Tickets include access to all Viva Lied Vegas artists:

Kathy Morrow & No Limit on the Main Stage.

Kathy Morrow and No Limit will perform favorites from Billy Joel, Elton John and more — including requests. Enjoy popular hits, jazz classics and more. Morrow will be joined by drummer Joey Gulizia who toured with Mannheim Steamroller, blue-eyed soul singer and saxophonist Brent Gordon and Nebraska bassist Andy Hall.

Joseph Hall: Elvis Rock & Remember in the Lied Commons.

Joseph Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley for more than 15 years, rising to national prominence as a top 10 finalist on NBC’s "America’s Got Talent!" Joseph has worked with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Legends in Concert and has officially been recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world today.

The 402 & The I-80 Horns in the Carson Theatre.

This high-octane dance band will have you up and dancing with popular hits!

Bobby Gadoury in the High Roller Lounge.

Singer and pianist Bobby Gadoury will provide a classic Vegas atmosphere with favorites by Sinatra and more.

Just added: Mentalist Clint! Runge with An Evening of Mind Games.

Join mentalist Clint! Runge (also known as CEO and founder of Archrival) for moments of magic, mystery and mental oddities. Through a series of increasingly more difficult tests, Clint! will guide us to wonder just what is possible through mind-bending manipulations, curious connections and what-if-it-was-real results. The best part? The audience will choose everything.

The Vegas Nightlife Pass $49 ticket includes access to the Vegas-style games and all the fun of at least four stages of live entertainment! Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49 and are available now at liedcenter.org/vegas.