Public voting is now live for the Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands at statefair.org and will continue through April 18.

Forty-eight bands from across the state have entered and are eligible for the inaugural contest, which includes a grand prize of $2,000 and a chance to open at a State Fair main stage concert.

Public voting will reduce the number of bands to the top 10, which will be announced on April 20.

First- and second-place bands will open for national acts the following weekend.

Voting is available at statefair.org/the-fairest-showdown-battle-of-the-bands-voting.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island with the theme “Whatever Your Flavor.”

For more information, go to statefair.org.