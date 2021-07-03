Walahoski takes home gold at Dawson County 4-H Meats Contest

Spencer Walahoski of Overton was the gold medal winner in the Dawson County 4-H Meats Contest conducted at Plum Creek Market Place in Lexington, according to Dawson County 4-H Meats Coach Curt Rickertsen of Lexington.

Other meats contest medal winners were Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, silver medal; and Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, bronze medal.

Ribbon awards included:

» Purple ribbons went to Walahoski, Wolfinger, Keiser and Emma Peterson of Gothenburg.

» Blue ribbons were awarded to Greta Rickertsen of Lexington, Emma Mariel of Lexington, Addison Luther of Overton, Greg Treffer of Cozad and Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington.

» Red ribbons went to Regan Schroeder of Overton, Greta Rickertsen of Lexington, Emma Mariel of Lexington, Bart Beattie of Sumner and Preston Beattie of Sumner.

The Sumner Livestock 4-H Club was the top meats judging team and will be recognized on the Alan Menke Memorial Plaque.

The 4-H’ers were given a written exam that tested their knowledge of general meats, practical food safety and 25 retail cuts of meat to identify according to Rickertsen, who oversaw the contest. Kirk Marriott and staff of Plum Creek Market Place meat department provided the cuts for the contest.