Wallace Rural Fire gets new headsets

Clear and timely communications are essential for emergency personnel to complete their missions safely and expeditiously.

Prairie States Communications recently installed Fire Com wireless headsets in the four Wallace Rural Fire units. These headsets allow the driver and hose operator to talk directly to each other, identifying changes in fire behavior, road hazards or other factors that might impact crew safety. Both operators can hear other radio traffic on the fireground and the driver has direct access to full radio communications.

This is a significant improvement over tapping on the roof or trying to be heard over the engine noise.

This project was made possible by a $4,084 grant from the Wallace Community Foundation Fund and a 75% match by the Wallace Rural Fire Protection District.

Anna Griffiths, the representative for the Foundation and a Wallace Rural Fire and EMS volunteer, presented the grant check to Fire Chief Ray Jameson and other volunteer members at the regular Wednesday night business/training meeting.