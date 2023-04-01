Two Wallace teachers were selected to present at the National CPM Mathematics Conference on Feb. 25 and 26 in San Francisco.

Liz Hock and Christy Sheets, Wallace secondary math teachers, applied and were chosen to attend the conference and present on the topic “Tips & Tricks for Teachers with Multiple CPM Preps.”

Once chosen, the teachers then applied for, and received, a John Russell Applegate Grant through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. This grant provided the financial support for traveling to California and participating in the conference.

The next part of the process involves implementing and sharing ideas from the conference at the classroom, district, and ESU 16 level, according to a press release.

CPM is the math curriculum used at Wallace for all secondary math courses beginning with sixth grade and in some local schools in ESU 16. CPM’s motto is “More Math for More People”, and Mrs. Hock and Mrs. Sheets are sharing the resources and ideas they gathered at the conference with teachers here and throughout ESU 16 through the math PLC (professional learning community).

“We are very thankful for the opportunity to present at a national conference. It was an amazing experience. This would not have been possible without the support of Wallace Public Schools, the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, and specifically, the John Russell Applegate Grant,” they said in the release.