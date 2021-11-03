Walmart donates to community mentoring

Walmart Distribution Center has donated a $1,000 grant to Community Connections Mentoring. The money will be used to purchase food and supplies for monthly Impact meetings.

“Impact involves mentors and children from kindergarten through seventh grade in activities to teach skills for success in life,” said Angela Hipp, Community Connections Mentoring coordinator.

“We are thrilled to support your work in our communities and share your desire to provide local impact,” the Walmart Community Grants Team said in a press release.

Impact is also made possible by North Platte Public Schools, which provide referrals to the program, and North Platte Senior Center, which provides meeting space.

The program teaches decision making, appreciation for others, overcoming obstacles, communicating effectively, resolving conflicts and more skills for future success.

Area businesses that may want to partner with Community Connections Mentoring can call 308-696-0975.

Those interested in becoming a mentor or in enrolling a child may complete an application at communityconnectionslc.org/mentoring-1.