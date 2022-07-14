 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch all-star basketball, volleyball and softball games on Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN — Some of the best student athletes from the senior class of 2022 play in the state’s annual all-star competitions beginning July 25, and Nebraska Public Media will bring high school sports fans live coverage on the World television channel.

Nebraska All-Star High School Basketball begins with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. July 25 on World. The boys’ game follows at 8 p.m.

Nebraska All-Star High School Girls’ Volleyball begins at 6 p.m. July 26 on World.

The basketball and volleyball games will be broadcast live from Lincoln North Star High School.

Nebraska All-Star High School Softball airs at 5 p.m. July 27 on World. This match-up will air live from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bowlin Stadium.

Games will be livestreamed at nebraskapublicmedia.org and on the Nebraska Public Media app.

The Nebraska Coaches Association selects the all-star senior student athletes from all parts of the state to represent their sport and themselves.

