LINCOLN — The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is available to help lower-income households with water utility services (drinking water or wastewater) costs including deposits, reconnect fees, standard charges, standard fees and taxes included in a Nebraska household’s water utility services bill.

In a press release, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it "wants to ensure that all who are eligible, have the opportunity to apply for the LIHWAP assistance program."

To qualify, a household must:

Have income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level or include an individual with an active LIHEAP case.

Meet the citizenship and residency requirements.

Be responsible for water utility services.

Not be otherwise disqualified or ineligible.

For Nebraskans unsure of whether they may qualify, there is no penalty for applying if you are not eligible. Trained staff is available to walk applicants through the eligibility determination process.

If a household has an active or pending Economic Assistance case, the household may request LIHWAP without applying.

Nebraskans can request or apply for LIHWAP online at dhhs-access-neb-menu.ne.gov/start/?tl=en, in-person at a DHHS offices or by calling ACCESSNebraska at 402 323-3900 in Lincoln, 402-595-1258 in Omaha or toll free at 800-383-4278.

Eligibility for 150% FPL, by size of household:

1 — $20,385.

2 — $27,465.

3 — $34,545.

4 — $41,625.

5 — $48,705.