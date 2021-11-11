Wayne State College Jazz Ensemble spotlights soloists and funky grooves

WAYNE — Wayne State College Jazz Ensemble is presenting an evening of feel-good music on Dec. 2. The 7:30 p.m. performance takes place at the WSC Music Annex Praise Assembly of God building, 1000 E. 10th St., in Wayne. This event is free and open to the public.

Engaging selections offer improvised solo opportunities and technical challenges for the ensemble. Instrumental soloists include Austin Burkhardt of Winnetoon; Channing Walden of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wynter Fulsaas of Oakdale; Jacob Pedersen of Norfolk; Lane McRoberts of Homer; Kiernan Baker of Seward; Alexander Kesting of Pierce; Luke Jacobs of Phillips; and Haley Richstein of Bellevue. The Jazz Ensemble is directed by adjunct instructor Dr. Jesse McBee.

Their repertoire incorporates an energetic and patriotic “America The Beautiful” by Samuel A. Ward; the Cuban dance, contemporary groove “Funky Cha-Cha” by Arturo Sandoval; and the classic swing band tune “Basie-Straight Ahead” by Sammy Nestico.

For more information, please contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.