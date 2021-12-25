 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Nebraska Truck Center
WCDHD administering COVID-19, flu vaccinations
0 comments

WCDHD administering COVID-19, flu vaccinations

  • 0
Local News

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Monday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

On Tuesday, appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer.

On Wednesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and those between 5 and 11 years old may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

On Thursday, appointments for the Pfizer and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, ages 5 to 11 may receive the Pfizer vaccine, and ages 18 and older may receive the Janssen vaccine.

On Friday, the health department will be closed in observance of the New Year holiday.

Please bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska
Health

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees a “high likelihood” of an increase when the state gets hit with the brunt of the fast-spreading omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News