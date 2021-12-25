WCDHD administering COVID-19, flu vaccinations

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Monday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availability.

On Tuesday, appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer.

On Wednesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and those between 5 and 11 years old may receive the Pfizer vaccine.