WCREEC set to host annual Water and Crops Field Day

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will host its annual Water, Crops and Soil Health Field Day at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center, 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte.

Attendees will meet with Nebraska Extension educators, specialists and industry experts on issues related to soil health and critical issues currently facing the agriculture sector.

This year’s two tract focus based on those themes will involve several sessions, specifically during the morning session, in-field demonstrations of soil health trials, a producer panel and discussion around addressing current challenges in ag like global supply chain issues. Industry experts will offer insight into the future on fertilizer and ag chemical availability for next year.

Attendees will be provided the opportunity to visit booths during the breaks, as well as provided with updates from attending vendors. Lunch will be served, followed by agency updates and then the afternoon session. This session will focus on what to know to address challenges including pesticide, disease, nutrient and irrigation management.

“Bring the challenges you are facing on your farm and let the industry experts give you ideas and suggestions,” said Chuck Burr, water and cropping systems educator and event organizer. “I have talked to producers about their challenges with palmer amaranth, resistant corn rootworms and irrigation system and we plan to address these and other pertinent issues.”

This event is free and open to the public. Registration deadline is Monday. For more information, g to go.unl.edu/pknc.