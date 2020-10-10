Webinar offers USDA program details update

LINCOLN — A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon on Thursday will cover current USDA program details and payment projections while also focusing on updated farm income projections.

The webinar will include an updated review of ARC and PLC payments due to producers this month for the 2019 crop year. A broader outlook for farm income based on national projections from USDA in early September, along with state-level analysis, will provide a baseline for economic outlook and farm policy issues and decisions moving forward.