Webinar to cover evaluation of risk management alternatives
A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon Thursday will explore risk management tools available for ag producers, highlighting those from the RightRisk Education Team that assist managers in sifting through information and alternative management strategies.

Presenters include John Hewlett, ranch and farm management specialist at the University of Wyoming, and Jay Parsons, professor and farm and ranch management specialist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

The webinar will explore the tools currently available and the general approach followed for each.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

