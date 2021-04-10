Webinar to explore carbon markets

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will present a webinar on carbon markets and carbon banks that will explore their potential impact on Nebraska agriculture. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom.

The Biden administration has stated a goal of achieving carbon neutrality in the U.S., through net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases, by 2050. Because agriculture can significantly increase soil carbon storage, some are experimenting with carbon offsets, where producers are paid for storing carbon.

Nebraska farmers and ranchers are becoming more curious about carbon markets, carbon offsets and carbon banking, with some producers already receiving payment offers for increasing carbon storage on their farm or ranch. This webinar will provide an introduction to carbon markets and carbon banks and look at the role that they may play in the state’s agriculture industry.

It will be led by Dave Aiken, professor and water and agricultural law specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.