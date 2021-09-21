 Skip to main content
Webinar will cover paperwork organization ag businesses
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar on best practices for collecting, filing and securing important documents at noon on Thursday, according to a press release.

The webinar, “Don’t Drown in Paperwork,” will be hosted by Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist and educator with Nebraska Extension. She will cover how long farmers and ranchers should keep documents such as receipts, invoices, tax returns and more, while presenting strategies on staying organized. The webinar aims to help agricultural businesses to be more organized and gain knowledge about the kinds of documents that need to be retained (and those that do not).

To register for the webinar, visit the center’s website at cap.unl.edu.

