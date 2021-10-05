Webinars to cover meat processing plant development, grant opportunities

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host two webinars on developing meat processing plants at noon on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14, according to a press release.

The Oct. 12 webinar will focus on the financial and legal issues associated with starting a new processing plant. It will cover how meat processing size has evolved and discuss financial concerns and food safety issues that should be considered. Presenters will be Elliott Dennis, assistant professor and extension livestock economist at Nebraska; Charlie McPherson, director of the Nebraska Business Development Center; and Dave Aiken, professor and extension agricultural law and water specialist at Nebraska.

The Oct. 14 webinar will explore grant opportunities available for proposed, new, or existing meat processing plants. It will cover how the market and political climate have contributed to the allocation of grant dollars for meat processing plants and what the university is doing to increase meat processing training and skills. It will be presented by Dennis; Greg Ibach, IANR undersecretary in residence; and Gary Sullivan, associate professor of meat science at Nebraska.

To register for the webinars, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at cap.unl.edu/webinars.