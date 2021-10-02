 Skip to main content
WellPower Movement Fall Activity Challenge begins Oct. 11
OMAHA — All Nebraskans are invited to participate in a fall web-based challenge that offers virtual badges and actual prizes for achieving and logging healthy activities, both physical and mental.

The WellPower Movement Fall Activity Challenge, which begins Oct. 11, is the final component of 2021 for the WellPower Movement, a year-round activity-tracking website hosted by The Wellbeing Partners and the Nebraska Sports Council, according to a press release.

The program encourages individuals to increase their daily physical activity with the opportunity to earn prizes for themselves and recognition for their company or organization. To take the challenge, participants log physical and mental activity on a personal dashboard they establish for free at wellpowermovement.com.

The main goal of the WellPower Movement Fall Activity Challenge is to log at least 70 miles in a 5-week period between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14. Activity miles can be achieved by walking, running, biking and/or converting other physical and mental health activities. Participants who log miles will be eligible for weekly random drawing prizes and those who accomplish 70 miles (average 2 miles a day) by Nov. 14 will earn the Fall70 badge and are automatically entered into a drawing for a $250 Scheels gift card along with other random drawing prizes.

