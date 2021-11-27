West Central District Health Department administering COVID-19, flu vaccinations

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Monday and Friday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availablity.

On Tuesday, appointments for any of the above vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, all ages can receive the flu shot from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and ages 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m.

On Thursday, all ages can receive the flu shot from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m., and ages 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer vaccine from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Please bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.