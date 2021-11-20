West Central District Health Department administering COVID-19, flu vaccinations

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the flu shot. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Monday and Tuesday, appointments for any of the above vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Only flu shots will be administered Wednesday. The office is closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Please bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.