West Central District Health Department offering COVID, flu vaccines

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St., Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines and the flu shot.

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older.

The Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older.

All ages can receive the flu shot.

Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org.

On Monday, the office will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Tuesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. All ages may receive the flu vaccine, and those 12 years and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine.