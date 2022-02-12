 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Central District Health Department offering COVID, flu vaccines
West Central District Health Department offering COVID, flu vaccines

Local COVID-19 news

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St., Suite 100 in North Platte.

Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available for the COVID-19 Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines and the flu shot.

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older.

The Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older.

All ages can receive the flu shot. Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org/community/covid/covid-vaccination.html.

On Monday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations available subject to staffing availability.

On Tuesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. Those 12 years and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

On Wednesday, appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be scheduled from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those between 5 and 11 years old may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

On Thursday, appointments for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be scheduled from 8:45 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. Those between 5 to 11 years old may receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations available subject to staffing availability.

Bring proof of any previous COVID-19 vaccines.​

Homebound individuals can schedule vaccinations by calling 308-221-6831.

