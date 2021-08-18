 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Western Cattle Trail hosting meeting
0 comments

Western Cattle Trail hosting meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Don Keller of Trenton will be the guest speaker when the Western Cattle Trail meets Wednesday at Grandview in Stratton. Keller will highlight local history during his talk.

Keller is considered a local history expert, especially on the Sioux-Pawnee battle at Massacre Canyon, which took place on Aug. 5, 1873, near the Republican River. It was one of the last hostilities between the Pawnee and the Sioux and the last battle/massacre between Great Plains Indians in North America.

Keller is a facilitator at the Massacre Canyon historical site near Trenton.

The evening will start at 6 p.m. CT with a light supper to be covered by freewill donations. The meeting will begin after supper, approximately 7 p.m. CT.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans admit to drinking on the clock while working from home

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News