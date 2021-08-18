Western Cattle Trail hosting meeting

Don Keller of Trenton will be the guest speaker when the Western Cattle Trail meets Wednesday at Grandview in Stratton. Keller will highlight local history during his talk.

Keller is considered a local history expert, especially on the Sioux-Pawnee battle at Massacre Canyon, which took place on Aug. 5, 1873, near the Republican River. It was one of the last hostilities between the Pawnee and the Sioux and the last battle/massacre between Great Plains Indians in North America.

Keller is a facilitator at the Massacre Canyon historical site near Trenton.

The evening will start at 6 p.m. CT with a light supper to be covered by freewill donations. The meeting will begin after supper, approximately 7 p.m. CT.