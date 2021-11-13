Western Family, Consumer Sciences Show concludes

Throughout the two-day show, the volunteers who have organized and worked at the show since 1962 were recognized. They include many people who have participated in the show as youngsters. During the style show and awards program on Saturday afternoon, President Peggy Turbiville, Sundance, Wyoming, allowed members of the audience to speak about their show memories. Many of those memories centered around the long-time friendships that are formed with people from other areas of South Dakota or from other states. Others spoke of the trip to Denver which has been a highlight in their life, and they continue to keep in touch with others who attended. TK and Taylor Enders from Sheridan, Wyoming, led the audience in the pledges. They are the third generation to participate in the show. A power point slide show was also shown which reviewed the show history. Special contests and events are planned for the 60th show in October 2022 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota. The event was started as the Home Ec show in conjunction with the Western Junior Livestock Show which will be 85 years old next year.