Western Family, Consumer Sciences Show concludes

The 59th Annual Western Family and Consumer Science Show was in Rapid City, South Dakota. While this is called a show, it consists of various contests for youth and adults to participate in to develop life skills. Participants can come from any state to enjoy the activities. In 2021, entries came from South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.
Youngsters can participate as Cloverbuds before they reach eligible age to belong to 4-H and receive participation ribbons or placings if they participated in a beginner contest. Adults are encouraged to participate in many contests and enjoy the competition. A trip winner receives an expenses paid trip to Denver, Colorado, to participate in educational activities with other area youth.
The two-day event consists of the following contests: cookie decorating (non-competive), graphic design (no eligible entries), meat identification, family life photo,
home living, place setting, fashion revue both sewn and purchased, Lego design, public presentations, ingredient measuring, family and consumer sciences judging, produce identification and judging and a family and consumer science skill-a-thon.
Throughout the two-day show, the volunteers who have organized and worked at the show since 1962 were recognized. They include many people who have participated in the show as youngsters. During the style show and awards program on Saturday afternoon, President Peggy Turbiville, Sundance, Wyoming, allowed members of the audience to speak about their show memories. Many of those memories centered around the long-time friendships that are formed with people from other areas of South Dakota or from other states. Others spoke of the trip to Denver which has been a highlight in their life, and they continue to keep in touch with others who attended. TK and Taylor Enders from Sheridan, Wyoming, led the audience in the pledges. They are the third generation to participate in the show. A power point slide show was also shown which reviewed the show history. Special contests and events are planned for the 60th show in October 2022 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota. The event was started as the Home Ec show in conjunction with the Western Junior Livestock Show which will be 85 years old next year.
The show is organized by a board of directors and can always use more board members or volunteers during the show. If you are interested in helping with this event, please contact Peggy Turbiville at turbi@vcn.com. The show is supported by donors from the area.
Participating from the area was Maysa Jones of Berwyn. Maysa is the 11 year old daughter of Marty and Karina Jones. Maysa participated in the following areas:
Beginner:
» Skill-A-Thon: Blue.
» Produce: Blue.
» Measuring: Purple.