What can you do with this season’s apples?

There are 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the U.S. There are also many ways to preserve them. When selecting apples, their flavor is best when they are at the peak of maturity. To judge the maturity of apples, do not go by size. Choose apples that are free of defects, such as bruises, skin breaks and decayed spots. Look for firm apples since soft apples tend to have a mealy texture and overripe flavor. If making applesauce, apple butter or dried slices with your apples, use them as soon as possible after harvest.

Apples must be stored in a cool, dark place. They should not be tightly covered or wrapped up; a perforated plastic or open paper bag, basket or wooden crate are good choices. If kept in the refrigerator, apples should be placed in the produce drawer, or in a plastic bag with several holes punched in it, or in a produce bag. Proper storage keeps them juicy and crisp. Apples should not be placed close to foods with strong odors (onions, broccoli, peppers, etc.) since the odor may be picked up by the apples. Apples that are in season later in the year last longer in storage.

When freezing apples, there are three methods of preparation.

» Syrup pack is preferred for apples to be used for uncooked desserts or fruit cocktail.

» Sugar or dry pack methods are both good for pie making.