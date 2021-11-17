What can you do with this season’s apples?

There are 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the U.S. There are also many ways to preserve them. When selecting apples, their flavor is best when they are at the peak of maturity. To judge the maturity of apples, do not go by size. Choose apples that are free of defects, such as bruises, skin breaks and decayed spots. Look for firm apples since soft apples tend to have a mealy texture and overripe flavor. If making applesauce, apple butter or dried slices with your apples, use them as soon as possible after harvest.
Apples must be stored in a cool, dark place. They should not be tightly covered or wrapped up; a perforated plastic or open paper bag, basket or wooden crate are good choices. If kept in the refrigerator, apples should be placed in the produce drawer, or in a plastic bag with several holes punched in it, or in a produce bag. Proper storage keeps them juicy and crisp. Apples should not be placed close to foods with strong odors (onions, broccoli, peppers, etc.) since the odor may be picked up by the apples. Apples that are in season later in the year last longer in storage.
When freezing apples, there are three methods of preparation.
» Syrup pack is preferred for apples to be used for uncooked desserts or fruit cocktail.
» Sugar or dry pack methods are both good for pie making.
All three methods require treating the apple slices ahead of time to prevent browning.
When freezing apples, select full-flavored ones that are crisp and firm, not mealy in texture. Wash, peel and core. Cut apples into Þ to ½-inch slices. Thinly sliced apples will dry as apple chips. Uniform pieces allows for even drying across the entire piece.
Many types of apple products can be preserved at home including apple juice, apple butter, sliced apples, applesauce and spiced apple rings. It is important to follow the latest research based recipes when preserving apples.
Apples can be dehydrated in an oven or a dehydrator. They can be made into chips or slices. The length of time needed to dry apples will depend on the size of the pieces being dried, humidity and the amount of air circulation in the dehydrator or oven. Apples need to be pretreated with lemon juice, citric acid or Fruit Fresh to prevent discoloration.